Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

