Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

