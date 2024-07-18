Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sherritt International in a research report issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter.
Sherritt International Stock Up 6.0 %
About Sherritt International
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.