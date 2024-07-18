Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:S)

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sherritt International in a research report issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

