Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Issued By Cormark

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.