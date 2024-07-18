Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Raised by Analyst

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.