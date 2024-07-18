Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Reduced by Analyst

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NiSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NI. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 93,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 232,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $1,130,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.