Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.57.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.60. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$24.18 and a 12-month high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.