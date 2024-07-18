Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Trading Down 4.2 %

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $669.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.