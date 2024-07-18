Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Reduced by Analyst

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
