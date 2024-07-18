Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:NOA)

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NOA opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $530.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 86,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 126,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,915,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.