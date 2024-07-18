Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.69.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $18,171,039. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

