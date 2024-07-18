Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Insteel Industries, Inc. Lowered by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Insteel Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Insteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Insteel Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.89 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Shares of IIIN opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 409.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

