Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2024 earnings at $26.06 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.86. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

