Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $8.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.47. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $501.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $509.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.