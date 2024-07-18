Q4 2026 Earnings Estimate for Ubiquiti Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:UI)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Ubiquiti in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ubiquiti by 87.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 123.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.