Q4 2026 Earnings Estimate for Ubiquiti Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:UI)

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Ubiquiti in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ubiquiti by 87.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 123.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.