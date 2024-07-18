QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after buying an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after buying an additional 162,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

DDOG stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.63, a PEG ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

