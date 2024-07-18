QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,740 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $201,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 204,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 95.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

