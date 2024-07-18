QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 777 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.