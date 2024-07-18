QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $327.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

