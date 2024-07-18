QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after buying an additional 68,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,996,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after buying an additional 487,742 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.