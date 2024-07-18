QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.3 %

GDDY opened at $144.28 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.69.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

