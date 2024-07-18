QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

