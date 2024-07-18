QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

