QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,620.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,595.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,515.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.