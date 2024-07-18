QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 295,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,954 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

