QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in JD.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of JD stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

