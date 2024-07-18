QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 811.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in VeriSign by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

