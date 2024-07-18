QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $780,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

