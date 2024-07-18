QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BYD opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

