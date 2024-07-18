QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $806,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ARW opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.77.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

