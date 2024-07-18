QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $846,000 Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,797,000 after buying an additional 363,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after buying an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,673,000 after buying an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after buying an additional 164,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 121,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

ASH opened at $96.71 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

