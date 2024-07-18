QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 204,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

