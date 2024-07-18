QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 over the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

