QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after acquiring an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $103.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.