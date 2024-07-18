QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,677 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,441,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

