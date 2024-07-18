QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

