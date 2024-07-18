QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,431 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 133.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,875,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.