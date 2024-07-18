QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,583,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 945,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,169,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 689,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,852,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.