QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.