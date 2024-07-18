QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 356,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $666,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,751,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 8,890 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $666,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,751,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

