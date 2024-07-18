QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 74.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 85,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.25. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

