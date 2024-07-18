QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,021 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $255.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

