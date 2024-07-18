QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $208.01 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

