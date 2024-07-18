QUALCOMM Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $191.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

