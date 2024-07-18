QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $191.60 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

