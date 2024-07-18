QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $250.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 8.6 %

QCOM stock opened at $191.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.97. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 198.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

