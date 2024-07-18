Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $4,265,838. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 1.2 %

QLYS stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.