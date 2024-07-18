Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Quanta Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.25.

Quanta Services Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE PWR opened at $244.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

