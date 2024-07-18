Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.63. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 102,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

