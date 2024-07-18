Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,732,000 after buying an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $3,242,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.